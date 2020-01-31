EN
    20:57, 31 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty mayor, UN Under-Secretary-General hold talks

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General Fabrizio Hochschild on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting in Almaty, the sides discussed participation of the city in the events timed to celebration of the 75th anniversary of the UN.

    Sagintayev tweeted that the meeting also focused on the problems of digitalization amid the urbanization of the city.

    Fabrizio Hochschild visited Almaty to attend the forum Digital Future of Global Economy there.

