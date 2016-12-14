Almaty mayor visits center for children with special needs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has familiarized with the work of a new facility helping children with special needs based in Alatau district of the city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Almaty city administration.

The Almaty education department joined forces with the Bolashak charity foundation to open the new institution for children with special needs.



"Presently, there are over 7,000 children with special needs in the city. Over nine months of 2016 analogous institutions helped 877 children and 5,588 were examined there as well," the press service said.



The new center will offer rehabilitation to over 180 children per year. A team of specialists will work with every child within the framework of individual and group classes.



According to head of the Bolashak charity foundation Dinara Chaizhunussova, this is the second center equipped by the foundation within the framework of "Every child deserves to attend school" project.



Ms Chaizhunussova noted that such centers offer support to little residents of Almaty city with special needs who do not attend pre-school institutions for obvious reasons.



It should be noted that nine schools, 11 public and 35 private kindergartens have been built in Alatau district over the past eight years. In 2016, 21 kindergartens and four outpatient clinics were constructed in the district.