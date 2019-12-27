Almaty mayor visits those injured in Bek Air plane crash
«This morning Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the Fokker-100 plane crash site. Mayor Sagintayev inspected the course of search and rescue operation,» the press service said.
After that the mayor paid a visit to the terminal of the Almaty International Airport from which the Bek Air plane had taken off right before the smashing into a building not far from Almaty. Bakytzhan Sagintayev also visited those injured in the plane crash at a local hospital and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
Earlier it was reported that the Bek Air passenger plane carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members crashed near Almaty city after taking off at the Almaty International Airport. According to preliminary data, 15 people were killed. Dozens sustained various injuries.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed those responsible in the plane crash will be punished.
A special commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin will investigate the causes of the plane crash.