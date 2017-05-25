EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:23, 25 May 2017

    Almaty mayor wishes good luck to school leavers

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek wished good luck to school leavers of one of the schools at the Farewell Bell ceremony in Almaty on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    The ceremony was held at school #169 in Shanyrak micro-district that was unveiled by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2007.

    During the ceremony, mayor Baibek noted that over the past five years five new schools have been built in Alatauskiy district of the city.
    Construction of one more school is about to begin this year.

    He stressed that local authorities do their best so that younger generation could obtain decent education. For instance, all Almaty schools now have language labs. There are plans to modernly equipped Physics, Biology and Chemistry classrooms.

    Mr. Baibek also said it is important that children use their summer holidays profitably. Summer clubs and camps for schoolchildren will be unveiled in Almaty city to this end.

    Today marked the last Farewell Bell ceremony for 7,804 school levers in Almaty city.

     

     

