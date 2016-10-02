Almaty mayor wishes good luck to Tour of Almaty participants

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek wished good luck to participants of the 2016 Tour of Almaty on Sunday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The race was organized as part of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on Implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms, Nurly Zhol governmental programme and within celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.



It should be noted that the Tour of Almaty 2016 is organized in order to attract the population to sport and recreation process, to development of bicycle touring and to open new names at the international sport arena. These are namely the goals our country is aspiring to reach. The Step 88 in the 100 Specific Steps National Plan clearly explains that the promotion of the idea of the universal labor society becomes possible due to personal success stories of the Kazakhstanis who demonstrate their excellence in sport.



"I wish all participants of the 4th Tour of Almaty to have a good start and win," said mayor Baibek adding that the bicycle race became the calling card and brand of Almaty city.



This will be the fourth time Almaty hosts the annual professional road bicycle one-day race. In 2014, the race was sanctioned by the UCI as a 1.1 race.

14 teams from Europe and Asia participate in the race this year.



The Tour of Almaty will be broadcast live by Eurosport and Kazakhstan's KazSport TV channels.



The overall prize fund of the race totals €39,000. The winner will pocket a €15,000 prize. The runner-up and the winner of the third place will get €10,000 and €5,000 respectively.