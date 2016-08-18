EN
    12:54, 18 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty met Rio 2016 bronze medalist Alexandr Zaichikov (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes, participants of the 2016 Olympic Gamesб Alexandr Zaichikov and Denis Ulanov returned today from Rio de Janeiro to Almaty.

    Families, friends, a delegation of Kyzylorda region and mass media met the sportsmen in the VIP terminal  of the Almaty Airport.

    Recall that Alexandr Zaichikov won a bronze medal in  men’s 105kg  weightlifting competition. The sportsman lifted 416 kg in total. 

    “I am thankful to all those who supported me. This bronze medal is the medal of the whole Kazakhstan. There will be other medals in future. Alga, Kazakhstan!” said he.

    Another weightlifter Denis Ulanov was positioned the 4th in men's 85kg weight division after lifting 390 kg.

