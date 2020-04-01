Almaty mom gives birth to triplets

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Triplets born on February 29 of the current year have been discharged from a multidisciplinary hospital in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Newborn boys and their mother were brought home by an ambulance of the hospital. Since February 11, the 31-year-old mom of triplets has been under the supervision of doctors of the Almaty multi-type clinical hospital.

It was informed that two health workers will assist in the care of newborns. In addition, the triplets will be provided with a baby formula.