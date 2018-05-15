Almaty mosques to set iftar table for Ramadan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan told about the events to be held at the Almaty mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

All the mosques of Almaty city will set the tables for the public to have free iftar meals. The central mosque will spread the table for 500 people.



Laylat Al Qadr is considered the holiest night of the year for Muslims. Laylat al-Qadr (Arabic: لیلة القدر ) is variously rendered in English as the Night of Decree, the Night of Power or the Night of Destiny. It is traditionally observed on the 27th night of Ramadan which will be June 11 this year.

As earlier reported, this year the holy month of Ramadan will start May 17.



Besides, buses will run until 12 a.m in Almaty during Ramadan month along the three main-line highways and to the bus station.