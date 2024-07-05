Almaty - most expensive city in Central Asia

According to Numbeo rankings, Kazakhstan’s Almaty remains the most expensive city in Central Asian region in H1 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Founded in 2009, Numbeo is the world’s largest database of cities and countries worldwide, compiled based on user reviews, prices for renting, food, restaurants, and other indicators.

The ranking covers 218 cities, with the Swiss city of Geneva occupying top position and Pakistan's Karachi at the bottom.

The city of Almaty was ranked 164th, while Astana was positioned 176th.

Almaty has the highest Cost of Living Index among Central Asian cities, with Astana standing second. Kyrgyz capital Bishkek and Uzbek capital Tashkent hold the 3rd and 4th lines respectively.

As for Asian region as a whole, the cities of Almaty and Astana are ranked 32nd and 36th respectively. According to the ranking, Singapore is the most expensive city in Asia.

As of January 2024, Almaty and Astana were ranked 279th and 296th among 370 cities.

The ranking is based on six key indicators. Since January 2024, both Kazakh cities have seen decrease in the Cost of Living index. In Almaty, it fell from 35.9 to 34.2, while in Astana it dropped from 33.6 to 31.9. Housing rent indicators decreased in both cities too.