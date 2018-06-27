Almaty museum joins Silk Road museums' alliance

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The results of the international forum organized by the National Art Museum of China were summed up at the Kasteyev State Museum in Almaty.

The forum was aimed at creating and establishing the Alliance of Art Museums and Galleries of the Great Silk Road countries.



Representatives from national art museums and key art institutes of the Road and Belt countries took part in the first meeting of the alliance and five-day forum.



Delegates from France, Greece, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Belarus, Armenia, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Singapore, and South Korea attended the forum. The Kasteyev State Museum represented there Central Asia. Directors of leading art museums of China participated in the event on behalf of China.



The first forum focused on inclusiveness and promotion issues. It is purposed to contribute to cooperation in studying arts, collecting, exchange of exhibitions and dissemination of art between states and regions, deepening of mutual understanding.