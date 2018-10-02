EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:13, 02 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty musicians to tour Europe

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall will start its European tour soon, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh musicians will give concerts at famous bouncer halls during the period of October 22-30 in Dublin, Manchester, London, Milan and Rome with the support of the Kazakh Embassies in Great Britain, Ireland and Italy and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    The event is called to become a great platform for deeper learning of Kazakhstan, in particular, Almaty under the Rukhani Janghyru program, musical heritage of Kazakh people and contribute to the most important mission of spiritual modernization.

    Tags:
    Culture Rukhani Janghyru Cultural Heritage
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!