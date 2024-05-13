Almaty-Nukus flight launched

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launched a new flight between Almaty and Nukus cities, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Civil Aviation Committee.

The flight will be operated by Uzbekistan Airways beginning from June 1 twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) onboard Airbus-320 with the capacity of 174 seats.

The launch of the new flight is called to promote further development of trade-economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The overall number of international flights operated from Kazakhstan reached 567 per week on 121 routes towards 28 countries.