    12:17, 10 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty observes 10% rise in investments

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Investments funneled into the economy of Almaty city have risen by 10% despite the quarantine, Yerkebulan Orazalin, Head of the Entrepreneurship and Investment Department of Almaty, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the city keeps attracting investors as investments worth around 500 billion tenge have been funneled into the economy of the city in 8 months.

    In his words, in the investment segments the index of actual volume totaled 110%.



    Economy Almaty
