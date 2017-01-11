Almaty offers cultural program during Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - During the days of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty an extensive cultural program will entertain the residents and guests of Almaty.

The Abay State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, the Lermontov Russian Drama Theatre, the Auezov Theatre, the State Korean Theatre of Music Comedy, the State Uighur Theatre will offer their best shows, such as "The Nutcracker" of Chaikovskiy, Puccini's "Floria Tosca", "Cherchez La Femme" and many others.

The Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic also plans quite an eventful concert program.

The ethnic festival "Alatau Alabynda" near the Alatau Theatre will be opened on January 29 and will continue till the closure of the Universiade and will provide to the public pavilions and yurtas, national handicraft items and cuisine. The libraries and museums of the city will hold sports exhibitions and meetings with athletes of the country.

Also a special circus program devoted to the Universiade will be offered to the residents and guests during January 29 - February 8 in the Kazakh State Circus.