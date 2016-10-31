Almaty officials, NOC specialists met to discuss anti-doping policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the visit of the World Anti-Doping Agency's inspection commission to Kazakhstan in late September, Almaty officials held today a regular anti-doping meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Saken Mussaibekov, the National Olympic Committee informed on its website.

The meeting discussed the recommendations of the WADA’s inspection commission regarding Almaty-based Anti-Doping Laboratory and focused on a wide range of issues related to operational activity of the laboratory (documentation process, reporting activity, storage of blood samples, application of appropriate methodology) as well as efficient ways of bringing the laboratory’s activity to the WADA standards.

As reported, the accreditation of the laboratory was suspended for six months.

As Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee Serik Kaskabassov said, the National Olympic Committee and the Kazakh Anti-Doping Centre are planning to hold a workshop together with the national sport federations on anti-doping policy.