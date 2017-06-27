EN
    15:38, 27 June 2017

    Almaty open-air among Top-5 summer music events in CIS

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat analytical agency has published a rating of the most popular open-air music festivals that will take place in CIS this summer season, Kazinform reports.

    The Top-5 open-air events of this summer are GEM Fest (Anaklia), Rock for Bobrov (Minsk), Zhara (Baku), FourE (Almaty) and EPIC Rock Fest Armenia (Tsaghkadzor), while Nashestvie rock festival tops the Top-10 of most popular Russian festivals.

    Ethno-eco festival FourE will be held from August 18 to 24 at the Almaty Horse&Polo Club equestrian complex, located in Soldatsky gorge of Almaty region, 35 kilometers from Almaty. Last year more than 5 thousand people visited the festival, and in this year organizers expect up to 10 thousand visitors.

    Top-5 popular open-air music festivals in CIS:

    1. GEM Fest (Anaklia): July 14 - August 14
    2. "Rock for Bobrov" (Minsk): July 22
    3. "Heat" (Baku): July 27 - 30
    4. FourE (Almaty): August 18 - 24
    5. EPIC Rock Fest Armenia (Tsaghkadzor): August 12 - 13.

     

