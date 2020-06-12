Almaty opens 7th COVID-19 screening lab

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev participated in the opening of the laboratory facilities for rapid and highly-precise PCR coronavirus screening, the administration’s Telegram post reads.

The unemployed, low-income and large families, disabled, patients over 50 years old with diseases of respiratory system, endocrine and heart-vascular systems will undergo there testing for free. Besides, volunteers and activists, patrol officers, people at nursing homes, and other specialized institutions will also have a chance to pass tests for free.

The laboratory facilities are designed to perform 1,000 tests a day. 16 laboratory assistants are set to work there in two shifts.