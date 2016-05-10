Almaty paid last respects to famous musician Bulat Syzdykov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty paid last respects to famous musician, Honored Worker of Art of Kazakhstan Bulat Syzdykov. The memorial service was held at the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philarmonic Hall, Kazinform reports.

Popular singers and performers of Kazakhstan – Karina Abdullina, Alibek Dnishev, Parviz Nazarov, Zhamilya Serkebayeva, composer Renat Gaissin and many others – gathered at the Philarmonic Hall.

Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek expressed also his condolences to the family and friends of the musician.

As reported earlier, Bulat Syzdykov died suddenly in Almaty on May 7.

Bulat Syzdykov was born in Karaganda on June 21, 1956. He is a graduate of the al-Farabi Chimkent Institute of Culture.

Prior to founding Musicola duet together with Karina Abdullina in 1992, the famous guitarist worked for the Karaganda State Philharmonic Hall (1973-1974), military band of the Division of the Krasnoznamennyi Central Asian Military Command (1974-1976), Gulder Republican Ensemble (1976-1979), Arai Group (1979-1983). He was also a guitarist of A-Studio Band from 1983 to 1989 and joined EMAKS creativity centre led by M.Dunayevsky (in Moscow).

Syzdykov is a laureate of the All-Union Contest of Performers held in Moscow in 1982 and laureate of the First Prize of the Big Apple Music-96 contest held in New York.

By the President’s Decree as of December 5, 2012 Bulat Syzdykov was awarded the title of Honored Worker of Art of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

