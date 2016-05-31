Almaty paid tributes to victims of political repressions (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, representatives of public, families and relatives of the former prisoners of corrective-labour camps participated today in a ceremony of commemoration of the victims of political repressions.

“As our President says, there are numerous examples in the history, when a nation weakening due to internal conflicts becomes stronger and more unconquerable as it unites. If we remember the works by Alikhan Bokeikhanov, we will see that the activists of the Alash Party believed that unity and accord of people has been a pledge of statehood. Thus, independent future of our country, worthy life of future generations, adherence to the aim to live in a peace and harmony – is our tribute to the memory of these people,” said Baibek.

Recall, that as per the Presidential Decree as of 5 April 1997, No. 3443, 31 May is marked as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in Kazakhstan. On this day, people commemorate all those as a result of the Great Famine, mass repressions, persecutions and forced deportation.

One the first laws adopted by sovereign Kazakhstan became the Law “On rehabilitation of the victims of mass political repressions” as of 14 April 1993.

