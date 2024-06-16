Almaty pays last respects to Murat Auezov

Almaty pays last respects to culture expert, art critic and merited figure of Kazakhstan Murat Auezov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The ceremony is held at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theatre.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

Hundreds of people, including public and political figures, Government members, deputies, representatives of the city akimat, family members, friends and others are attending the funeral to pay last tributes.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

Advisor to the Kazakh President Malik Otarbayev expressed condolences to family members of Murat Auzeov and read out the condolences on behalf of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his letter of condolences, the President said Murat Auezov made a great contribution to the development of Kazakhstan and highlighted his significant role in the country’s social life.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev and Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov also offered their condolences to the family members of Murat Auezov.