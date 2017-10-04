Almaty plane crash: Examination of black boxes to be done in Moscow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The examination of the black boxes found at the crash site of the An 28 aircraft in Almaty region will be conducted by the experts of the CIS Interstate Aviation Committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The plane was in a continuous descent approach until its collision with the ground. At the time of the crash, the aircraft's certificate of airworthiness was valid until July 2018... All the fragments and debris, as well as all the flight information tools have been collected and will be sent to international organizations, IAC in Moscow, in particular, for close and thorough investigation. All fragments will be kept until the IAC experts' work is done. Upon completion of the investigation of the incident, the results will be published in the public domain," the Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar said at a briefing in Almaty.

As it was reported earlier, an An-28 aircraft that was conducting a flight for Kazakh sanaviation crashed and caught fire in the Ili district of Almaty region.