Almaty plans to implement 82 investment projects by yearend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The volume of investments in the fixed capital of Almaty totaled KZT608.2bn in 9 months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting chaired by Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev focused on the implementation of the investment projects to be commissioned by the end of 2020.

According to the Almaty Mayor, the volume of investments into the fixed capital of Almaty amounted to KZT608.2bn, the volume index – 112.6 %. In 2019, the volume of investments stood at KZT534.6bn.

A total of 34 projects worth KZT179bn have been implemented since the year began, including 19 multi-purpose residential complexes worth KZT130.7, and projects worth KZT32.6bn in manufacturing, among them Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan, paper plant Papirone, fat and oil plant Maslodel, plant manufacturing automatic gates DoorHan. They also include industrial parks such as Brotmaster, Samruk Group, and Ala Estate.

3 social facilities including the TAMOS & Prestige School, Walikhanov International School, and multi-purpose musical center SEN, as well as 5 facilities in commerce and services have been commissioned.

It is planned to implement 82 investment projects worth KZT454.3bn by the yearend.

In general, the volume of investments in the fixed capital of the Almaty city is expected to stand at KZT900bn, the volume index – 107%, in 2020.