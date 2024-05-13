Almaty plants 30,000 trees in just one month

More than 30,000 trees and 5,000 shrubs and bushes have been planted in Almaty since the onset of the «Almaty - our shared home» campaign, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Mass tree planting initiated by Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev took place on April 27. Overall, during the one-day campaign 8,205 seedlings were planted citywide, including more than 4,000 apple trees.

The mayor’s office proudly revealed the fact that Almaty had planted more trees in one month than the Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, which currently boasts from 18 up to 25,000 trees.

At the same time, as part of the “Green Neighborhood” campaign, 3,000 saplings were distributed among city dwellers, as well as around 8,000 seedlings as part of the “Almaty - garden-city” campaign.

On April 19, a festival of landscape design called "Schoolyard Oasis" took place in all secondary schools of the city. As part of the festival, students from 5th to 11th grades planted more than 20,000 flowers, 430 fruit trees, and 200 thuja seedlings.

The city administration carried out the "Almaty - our shared home" campaign from April 8 to May 8 as per the President’s instruction on landscaping and greening of settlements within the "Taza Qazaqstan" countrywide campaign. The main goal of the campaign, which will continue and is a long-term one, is to instill values of a mindful and careful attitude towards urban infrastructure, nurture high civic responsibility, and environmental culture among the population.