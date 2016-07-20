EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty police informed about special investigation activities

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The special investigation activities are held in the area between Gogol and Zenkov streets and Makatayev and Abdullin streets in Almaty, the press service of the department for internal affairs informs.

    "The special investigation activities are held in the area between Gogol and Zenkov streets and Makatayev and Abdullin streets in Almaty," the statement of the department for internal affairs of Almaty city reads.

    No detailed information is available now.

     

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!