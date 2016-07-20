Almaty police informed about special investigation activities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The special investigation activities are held in the area between Gogol and Zenkov streets and Makatayev and Abdullin streets in Almaty, the press service of the department for internal affairs informs.

No detailed information is available now.