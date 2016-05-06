Almaty police search for hit-and-run suspect who killed man

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty police is searching for a driver for hit-and-run accident which killed a 60-year-old man.

The fatal collision occurred the day before in the district Shanyrak-2 at about 11 pm. Police say the man was trying to cross a road when he was hit by a car in the intersection. The victim has died from his injuries.

The investigation is underway.

Anyone who has information is also asked to call police at: 254-45-05, 254-47-80, 87018884882, 87078377813, 87075558994, 87772801555, or "102".