EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:36, 06 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty police search for hit-and-run suspect who killed man

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty police is searching for a driver for hit-and-run accident which killed a 60-year-old man.

    The fatal collision occurred the day before in the district Shanyrak-2 at about 11 pm. Police say the man was trying to cross a road when he was hit by a car in the intersection. The victim has died from his injuries.

    The investigation is underway.

    Anyone who has information is also asked to call police at: 254-45-05, 254-47-80, 87018884882, 87078377813, 87075558994, 87772801555, or "102".

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!