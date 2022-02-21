Almaty posts 203 fresh daily cases of COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 203 new cases of the COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 28 people have been discharged from and 37 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

730 citizens of Almaty, including 35 kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 56 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 20 on artificial lung ventilation, six on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 14 on high flow oxygen devices.

2,011 coronavirus patients, including 1,852 with mild and moderate symptoms and 159 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 388 people and both jabs to 597 in the city.

A total of 1,132,491 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 1,087,361.

124,585 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

As of today, the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 51,964 people, including 2,844 pregnant women, 11,357 nursing women, and 37,763 teenagers, in Almaty city. 226,873 citizens have been administered a booster shot.







