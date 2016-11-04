Almaty: Production output in Turksib district increased by 6%

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Turksib district of Almaty city Vladimir Ustyugov has presented the results of the district's socio-economic development in 9 months of 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Mayor informed also about the work conducted under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of the President's 5 Institutional Reforms, Nurly Zhol governmental programme and as part of celebration of the 25th jubilee of the country's independence.

According to Ustyugov, the number of population in the district is 216,000 and the total area of the district is 75,7square km.

As of October 1, 2016, the number of legal entities in the district made 4,256 (39 are large, 98 are medium and 4,119 are small enterprises) including 47 large and medium-size industrial enterprises.

Production output in the region rose by 6.5% (from 61bln to 65bln tenge) that is 13% of the citywide volume. Investments in the district exceeded 30bln tenge, 20% of which or more than 3.5bln tenge belong to foreign investors. Domestic investments remain the main source of investing in the district (80%).

The administration of the district prioritizes governmental support of business as part of the Five Institutional Reforms and industrialization programme.

43 enterprises of the district are covered by governmental programs to date (55bln tenge in total). 15 enterprises have received governmental subsidies to the amount of more than 4bln tenge. As many as 6,000 people will be employed due to this.

"Under the Programme of Almaty City Development, 2,621 jobs have been created here. Small and medium businesses are the foundations of the district's economy, since about 30% of all tax revenues are paid by them. That is why, improvement of business climate and elimination of administrative barriers is a priority for us," Ustygov says.

Retail and wholesale turnover volumes in the district increased 2.3fold and made 767bln tenge.

Three outpatient clinics for 900 visits per shift, a 300-bed multifunctional healthcare complex and a 260-bed Inter-District TB Hospital have been built in the district since 2008.

As for solution of housing-related issues, the district has built 28 nine-story residential buildings (1,744 apartments). 8 of them (498 apartments) have already been occupied.

"Ramshackle Building" programme is being implemented in the district too. 20 five-story houses were built (414 apartments) there. 300 apartments were sold under the Nurly Zhol programme. 47 blocks of apartments are planned to be built in the future after 57 ramshackle houses are demolished in Altai-2 micro-district.

Repair works are underway on 17 streets of the district (9km).