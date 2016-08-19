Almaty quadruplets to start school this year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty-based School No.137 in Ainabulak micro-district is preparing to accept unusual first-graders in September, when the new school year starts across Kazakhstan. Sisters-quadruplets - Nuraisha, Begaisha, Zhanaisha and Gulaisha - are going to cross the threshold of the "cradle of education."

The girls were long-awaited children for their parents.



"The girls' weight varied from 900g to 1,500g. Their names were given by their grandfather. Of course, we had some difficulties after their birth, but thanks to our relatives we coped with all the problems," quadruplets' father Yessentai Kapar says.



Now the family prepares for the upcoming school year.



"We need to buy sports uniform and some other things. We have spent about 250,000 tenge for now. The girls will study together in the same class. They are looking forward for the 1st September," he said and added that they have enough money to pay for all school-related expenses.

In a year, after the quadruplets' birth, the family welcomed one more baby girl.



