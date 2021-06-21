EN
    14:10, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty records 115 new COVID-19 cases

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty healthcare department comments on coronavirus situation in the city, Kazinform reports.

    As of June 20 the city recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases (local), including 101 symptomatic. 12 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals, while 38 were admitted. 665 are staying in hospitals, 56 at the intensive care units, while 10 on life support.

    Since February 1 up to June 20 some 375,340 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, 2,426 for the past 24 hours. Out of which 45,304 are older than 60.

    There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city.


