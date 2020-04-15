Almaty records six new coronavirus cases, total at 1267

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six more cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the city of Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, there are 1267 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan including 291 cases in Nur-Sultan, 370 cases in the city of Almaty, 80 cases in Karaganda region, 79 cases in Akmola region, 70 cases in Atyrau region, 49 cases in Zhambyl region, 40 cases in Shymkent, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 24 cases in Almaty region, 12 cases in Aktobe region, 26 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 11 cases in Pavlodar region, 11 cases in Mangistau region, 124 cases in Kyzylorda region, 18 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 49 cases in Turkestan region and 5 cases in Kostanay region.

As of April 15 the country has registered fourteen fatal cases of coronavirus infection. 203 people have recovered from the COVID-19.