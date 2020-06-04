Almaty region: 6-month-old baby beats coronavirus

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 34 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Almaty region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

The patients beat coronavirus are residents of Ili, Kegen, Panfilov, Karatalsk, Eskeldinsk districts and the city of Taldykorgan. The youngest of them is a six-month-old child and the oldest is a 71-year-old pensioner.

The patients received treatment in infectious diseases hospitals of Almaty region.

To date, the number of people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region has reached 248.