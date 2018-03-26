Almaty region aims to develop agritourism

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Almaty region tourism department in partnership with the Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the University of Central Asia, are organizing master classes in order to boost agritourism in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The organizers note that with 70% of the population living in rural areas, the region can become a great destination for agritourists.

In the course of the two-day master classes, the participants had a chance to learn about the hotel business and agritourism models.

According to an associate professor of the Department of Recreational Geography and Tourism at KazNU, Aliya Aktymbekova, it is possible to engage in agritourism in any region of Kazakhstan, since all of them have unique nature and different types of agricultural activities.

She also noted that today tourists choose active forms of recreation, such as milking cows, mowing grass or harvesting. They are interested in the processes of production of agricultural products and want to participate in it. The expert stresses that Almaty region provides tourists the opportunities to do all of that.

According to latest data, last year there were 680 accommodation options for agritourists in Almaty region. In 2017, the region's revenues from medical and health tourism reached KZT 8.3 million, which is 50% more than in 2016. It is planned that in 2018 the tourist flow to Almaty region will increase to 1.6 million people compared to last year's 1.5 million, while the revenues from medical and health tourism are projected to reach KZT 8.8 million tenge.