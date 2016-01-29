EN
    15:59, 29 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty region approved 9 projects worth 122 mln tenge

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of the Almaty region Serik Turdaliyev chaired yesterday the first in 2016 session of the Regional Coordination Council of the regional administration on implementation of the Business Road Map-2020 program. The session approved 9 bids for financing to the amount more than 122 mln tenge.

    The session approved bids from LP ST Best, LLP Shipager, LLP Bereke Gaz Montazh and five individual entrepreneurs. The funds allocated will enable them to buy new equipment and modernize their enterprises.

    All the projects will be credited at low interest rates (7-10% per annum), some of them will receive Damu Fund’s guarantee from 85%.

    Almaty region Business, companies Business Road Map 2020 News
