Almaty region approves 134 projects under Business Road Map -2020 program

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 3 bln 860 mln 888 thousand tenge was allocated for Almaty region's Business Road Map 2020 program in 2015, Kazinform reports.

Out of this sum, 2 bln 434 mln 625 thousand tenge was allocated for private entrepreneurship support.

In general, the region has approved 134 projects worth 7 bln 662 mln tenge in the following sectors: food industry, trade, tourism, chemical production, light industry, healthcare, education etc.

23 projects worth 35 mln tenge were approved as part of support of young businessmen, startupers, women, disabled people and persons aged 50 and over.

In general, 93 people were provided with jobs under the Business Road Map 2020 program.

The Business Road Map -2020 program was elaborated for the implementation of the Kazakh President’s State-of-the-Nation’s Address “New Decade – New Economic Rise – New Opportunities of Kazakhstan” and 2020 Strategic Development Plan of Kazakhstan. The program serves as one of the mechanisms of implementation of the Government’s Forced Industrial and Innovative Development program. The goal of the

the Business Road Map-2020 is to ensure stable and balanced growth of regional entrepreneurship in non-oil sectors of economy as well as to preserve existing jobs and to create new ones.