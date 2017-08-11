EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:31, 11 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Almaty region, canton of Ticino sign coop agrt

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov and President of the Council of State of Swiss Canton of Ticino Christian Vitta signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    null

    Mr. Batalov noted that the document will allow the regions to boost their cooperation in different spheres, such as agriculture, tourism, alternative energy, recycling etc.

    null 

    The signing ceremony that was held today at the Swiss pavilion at EXPO-2017 in Astana and was attended by Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov and President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard.

    null null null null 

    Tags:
    Economy Industry EXPO 2017 Astana Almaty region Agro-industrial complex development Foreign investments Kazakhstan and Switzerland Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!