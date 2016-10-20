Almaty region, China’s Sichuan Province agreed to develop tourism and medicine

BEIJING-CHENGDU. KAZINFORM Chinese city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province hosted the 4th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ma Peihua, First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Muhammetkalyi Abulgaziyev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov, Secretary of Sichuan Province Party Committee Van Dunmin, Governor of Sichuan Province Yin Li, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Li Huilai, heads of diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan as well as the representatives of business structures and tourist companies attended the event.

Kazakhstani delegation was led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev.

Welcoming the attendees, Deputy Chairman of the Chinese People’s PCC Ma Peihua told about state and prospects of cooperation of China with the Central Asian countries.

“China and the countries of the Central Asian region enjoy all-round strategic partnership which is mutually beneficial and is aimed at ensuring peace, stability and development in the region,” Ma Peihua said.

Kazakh Ambassador Shakhrat Nuryshev informed the event participants about integration of Kazakhstan’s Nurly Zhol new economic policy with China’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative. The Diplomat pointed out favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan.

“Geographic proximity of Sichuan Province and Central Asia countries enables us to develop closer interaction. In the nearest outlook, we plan to launch direct flights from our countries to Chengdu,” the Ambassador noted.

The Diplomat invited the participants to visit Astana EXPO 2017 in the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan and develop interaction in tourism sector.

During the Forum, the participants were offered to attend a presentation of trade-economic and tourism potential and a ceremony of singing cooperation agreements.

The following documents were signed at the Forum:

- The memorandum of exchange and cooperation in the field of traditional Chinese medicine between Almaty Healthcare Department and Sichuan Department for Traditional Medicine;

- The agreement on mutual cooperation between Sichuan University and Zhansugurov Zhetissu State University;

- The Agreement on mutual cooperation between South-Eastern oil University of China and Zhansugurov State University;

- The Memorandum of Cooperation in tourism between Almaty region and Chengdu city of Sichuan Province;

- The Agreement on cooperation in tourism sector between Turan-Trans Company and China’s Tourist Company Ideal;

The 1st China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum themed as “Trustful Cooperation, Development in Peace and Harmony” was held in May in Zhejiang Province in May 2012. The 2nd Forum took place two years later in the same province. The 3rd Forum was held in June 2015 in of Shandong Province on the theme “Joint Construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Formation of a New Architecture of Complex Interconnectivity.”