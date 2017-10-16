Almaty region delegation visits Swiss canton of Ticino

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The delegation of Almaty region headed by akim (governor) Amandyk Batalov visited the Swiss canton of Ticino, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

The visit organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Switzerland was aimed at establishment of trade, economic, financial, scientific and technical cooperation between the regions, presentation of investment preferences and favorable business conditions in Kazakhstan, as well as finding ways to expand cooperation and included meetings with a number of Swiss officials and heads of nearly two dozen Swiss companies.

In Ticino, the Kazakh delegation visited the facilities of several leading Swiss companies, including AziendaCantonaledieRifiuti, Chocolat Stella, and ABB, and also familiarized with the activities of a local ski complex, a cow farm and a cheese production plant in the city of Airolo.

The meetings with the leadership of the canton focused on the development of cooperation in trade and economic, education, science, tourism, agriculture and finance spheres. The President of the canton, Manuel Bertoli, stressed that Almaty region and canton of Ticino have a great potential for cooperation and expressed confidence that this visit will facilitate its practical implementation.

According to the regional admistration's press service, Swiss business community showed a particular interest in vast investment preferences in Kazakhstan, as well as simplified business conditions and benefits that come with the country's membership in WTO and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

As a result of the visit, the parties agreed to study the feasibility of implementing investment projects in Almaty region and to establish and maintain exchange of experience, especially in the field of education and science with the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI).

It should be noted that the Canton of Ticino is one of Switzerland's major financial centers. The region is well-developed in terms of ICT, education, tourism, construction, machinery, pharmaceuticals and biomedicine. Ticino has a GDP of $28.6 billion ($82,100 per capita) and its share in the country's GDP is 4.5%.