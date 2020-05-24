EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:37, 24 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty region opens 7th coronavirus lab

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov arrived in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akim of Almaty region.

    «He visited the centralized medical laboratory in the city of Taldykorgan. The lab is planned to be opened next week. 7 laboratories of this kind operate in the region. Thus, 3000 people can be tested for coronavirus per a day,» the press service of the regional Akim reports.

    Note that the project is being built as part of PPP. The laboratory will be commissioned next week.


    Tags:
    Almaty region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!