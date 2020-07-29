Almaty region: philanthropist donates 15 oxygen concentrators to hospital

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A philanthropist, who wished not to be named, donated 15 oxygen concentrators to the regional hospital in the Kerbulak district of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is also noted that five more devices will be delivered in the near future. Thus, the hospital’s needs will be fully covered.

Meanwhile, more than 60 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region over the past day. In addition, 55 patients diagnosed with pneumonia are currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital, 5 of them are placed in the intensive care unit.