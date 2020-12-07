EN
    09:11, 07 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty region reports biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 621 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 621, Almaty region has reported 139 COVID-19 recoveries. Coming in second is Kostanay region with 117 COVID-19 recoveries. East Kazakhstan region have registered 103 patients who defeated the coronavirus infection.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have added 78 COVID-19 recoveries, Akmola region – 51, North Kazakhstan region – 40, Atyrau region - 36, Karaganda region – 18, Pavlodar region 17, West Kazakhstan region – 12, and Kyzylorda region – 10.

    The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries in Kazakhstan stands at 120,799, down 138 from Sunday.

