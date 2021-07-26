Almaty region reports daily COVID-19 cases

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 26, the total COVID-19 caseload stands at 30,746, of which 19,896 are symptomatic, in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 1,438.1 per 100 thousand people.

The most growth in COVID-19 cases over the past week has been reported in Almaty region’s Alakolsk, Balkhashsk, Enbekshikazakh, Ili, Karasai, Raiymbek, Sarkansk, Talgar districts as well as Taldykorgan city.

Over the past day, the region has reported 194 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 155 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic ones. Of the 194, 25 cases have been reported in children under 14 years old.

27,620 people have so far beaten the virus across the region. 26 people have been discharged from hospitals and 25 released from home isolation in the region.

So far, 525,973 residents of Almaty region have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab, while the number of those received both jabs stands at 319,091. Those vaccinated include 2,560 railway workers, 1,692 food industry workers, 2,649 workers of industrial structures, 3,007 traders, and 404,475 people involved in other activities.

The region has received a total of 549,960 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine component since the year began.

Notably, Almaty region is put in the «red zone» for coronavirus.