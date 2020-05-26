EN
    13:27, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty region reports new COVID-19 cases

    TALDYRKOGAN. KAZINFORM – 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region, Kazinfrm reports.

    Local authorities confirmed that seven cases of the COVID-19 had been detected in Talgar district, four – in Taldyrkogan city and 1 –in Yenbekshi district. Of 12, 11 were in contact with the patients infected with the coronavirus.

    All 12 new patients have been isolated and later transferred to a local infectious hospital. The local authorities are yet to identify their close contacts.

    As of today, 300 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region. No coronavirus-related deaths have been detected there.


