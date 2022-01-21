Almaty region reports over 460 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24h
According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and through 21 January 2022, Almaty region registered a total of 61,220 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. 46,175 COVID-19 patients had corresponding symptoms.
467 fresh daily infections were added in the past day, including 72 symptomless cases. Of 467, 67 COVID-19 cases were recorded among children under 14.
To date, 916,417 people (or 76% of eligible population) were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the region. The second component was administered to 854,169 people (or 71% of eligible population).
62,252 people, including 47,830 teenagers, 3,508 pregnant women and 9,308 nursing mothers, were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 27,438 people, including 21,810 teenagers, 1,501 pregnant women and 4,127 nursing mothers, were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.