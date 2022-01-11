EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:14, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Almaty region reports surge in COVID-19 cases after New Years holidays

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate increased from 0.02% to 0.04% in Almaty region in the past couple of weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Number of fresh COVID-19 cases registered daily in the region stands at 25-30 on average, according to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department.

    Since 1 January 2021 till 10 January 2022 the region recorded 50,847 COVID-19 cases. The largest number of COVID-19 cases is usually reported among people aged 50 and more – 39.7%.

    The region added 29 COVID-19 cases in the past day. Recent surge in the new COVID-19 cases is reported in five districts of the region.

    The department called on the residents of Almaty region to vaccinate and revaccinate against the coronavirus infection as well as to observe all COVID curbs in place.

    As for vaccination figures, as of 11 January 2022 900,362 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. 839,646 people were fully immunized against COVID-19 in Almaty region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!