TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Kairat Baimukhambetov who served as the Chief Medical Officer of Almaty region has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Baimukhambetov's death has been confirmed by head of the regional administration's press service Galymurat Zhukel. As the latter stated, the death has been caused by pneumonia.

No more information has been made public so far.