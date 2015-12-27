Almaty region’s Governor: All our achievements is a result of Presidential policy of unity

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov made a report at a session of the State Commission for Organization and Holding of the Year of Kazakhstan People's Assembly. The meeting was chaired by Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova.

The Governor told about the activities held in the region in celebration of the Year of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly and 20 th anniversary of Kazakhstan Constitution.

In his speech, Batalov told about The Land of the Great Steppe historical and cultural expedition, 20 Good Deeds charity campaign, Myn Bala (Thousand Boys) educational project etc. Throughout the year, the regional People’s Assembly has held around 1,500 activities of different formats and at different levels. Each of them pursued one goal only: to deepen civil-patriotic and spiritual-cultural consolidation of the society and to strengthen peace, unity and harmony and development in the country.

“All our achievements is a result of the policy of unity conducted by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Kazakhs say “unification is a fundamental factor of happiness.” Peaceful and successful coexistence of all ethnic groups in one multinational family can be a proof of this saying,” Batalov stressed.