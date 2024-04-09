Almaty region sends up to 130 tons of humanitarian to flood-affected areas of W Kazakhstan

130 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered from Almaty region to flood-hit areas of West Kazakhstan region, deputy governor of Almaty region Nurzhan Kudaibergenov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The volunteer headquarters Kushimiz–birlikte (Strength is in the unity) to render humanitarian assistance to the flood-hit regions operates in Almaty region.

As of today, 130 tons of humanitarian aid have been collected and delivered to West Kazakhstan region. Essential supplies, foods, clothing, blankets as well as household appliances made up the bulk of the humanitarian cargo, said deputy governor Kudaibergenov.

Besides, the region’s major businesses transferred 30 million tenge in financial aid to the single special account.

Kudaibergenov said that the work in this direction will continue if required.