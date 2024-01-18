Almaty region sets up roadblocks due to high avalanche risk in mountains

Avalanche danger remains high in the mountainous areas of Almaty due to unstable snow cover, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s emergency situations department, roadblocks were set up to restrict access to areas with the high risk of avalanches.

Police department officers set up roadblocks to restrict access of visitors and tourists, entry of vehicles in the areas with the high risk of avalanches in the basins of the Kishi Almaty and Ulken Almaty Rivers, said the department.

Since the avalanche-risk period, over 23 avalanches of a total of 27 thousand cubic meters of snow came down the closed roads and difficult locations. No damage has been reported.

It was added that over seven thousand cubic meters of snow were released as part of artificial avalanche triggering.

Citizens and guests of the city are recommended to delay trips to mountains in the upcoming days due to the precipitation forecast.