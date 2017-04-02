EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:21, 02 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Almaty region, Tatarstan sign memorandum of cooperation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty region has established new economic ties with the Republic of Tatarstan, according to Khabar 24 reports

    The region received a delegation from the Mendeleev district, which is home for a number of large-scale production plants.

    The delegation visited the House of Friendship in Taldykorgan, the International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation Khorgos and Free Economic Zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate", Altynkol railway station, as well as a number of social facilities

    The sides identified the main ways of joint activity of Panfilov district of Almaty region and Mendeleev district of Tatarstan. As the result of meeting the two regions signed a memorandum on cooperation in trade, investment, food and processing industries, as well as in electric power industry.

    "We learned a lot during our visit. We plan to work in agricultural product, as well as fruit and vegetable supply", said the head of Mendeleev municipal district Valery Chershintsev.

     

    Tags:
    Almaty region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!