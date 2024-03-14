Almaty region to celebrate Nauryz on a large scale with 700 festivities

Almaty region prepares to celebrate Nauryz spring holiday with a new scale and creativity, uniting traditions and innovations, expected to be an unforgettable event for each of 2 million residents and guests of the region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The streets of the region have been decorated with posters featuring a new logo of Nauryz. Restaurants and cafes, including famous eateries of Konayev, offering their guests festive menus inspired by national cuisine.

Nauryznama Decade in Almaty region slated for March 14 – 23 introduces new traditions and fills each day with ideological meaning.

March 14 is Korisu Kuni - Amal Merekesi (The Day of Greetings) with meetings and festivities involving as many as 3,000 people.

March 15 is the Day of Charity, with charity campaigns and festive events at the homes for elderlies.

March 16 is the Day of Culture and Traditions. Various festivities, exhibitions and concerts with the participation of 2,000 people will be held on this day.

March 17 is the Day of Shanyrak, devoted to family values, contests and festive fairs.

March 18 is the Day of National Clothing, with a fashion show and thematic challenge involving 500 people.

March 18 is the Day of Renovation, with tree planting ceremonies and clean up campaigns. 15,850 trees are planned to be planted across the region on this day.

March 20 is the Day of National Sport, with the organization of national sport competitions.

March 21 is the Day of Solidarity, which includes various national festive events in residential areas.

March 22 is Zhyl Basy (Beginning of the Year) with public festivities and fairs.

March 23 is the nationwide cleanup day (Tazaru).

Apart from festive events, the region is set to inaugurate new sport and recreation as well as healthcare facilities on these days.

Nauryz celebration in Almaty region promises to be a bright and unforgettable event demonstrating rich cultural heritage and unity of its residents.